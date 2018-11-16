NDP a cabal of elitist left wingers

Be careful, my fellow British Columbians that you don’t mistake the malignant for the benign.

The recent decision by the NDP party of British Columbia to craft rules preventing members of the party’s provincial executive and committees from criticizing party policies smacks once again of totalitarianism.

Unfortunately, the party seems to be going this way in ever increasing waves. The decision not to allow white males to run in certain ridings was racist, unjust and infamous enough, but this new attempt at internal suppression of free speech marks a new low.

It may surprise some of your readers to know that I came from an NDP family, but this new collection of left wing zealots bears no resemblance to the party my father voted for.

It is no longer the “working man’s party” or the defender of the proletariat. Instead it seems to represent a small cabal of elitist left wingers intent on imposing their values on everyone else.

Many people expend a lot of time and energy accusing Conservatives of somehow being oppressive or intent on crushing the constitutional rights of others. May I suggest that they look a little more closely at where the real oppression is coming from. These days it seems to be emanating from the offices of the NDP in Victoria. Totalitarian policies don’t always emanate from the places you think they do, and fascism can wear many faces.

Perry Foster

Duncan

