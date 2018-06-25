Must be compromise to dogs at market

I know my 90-year-old mother has always enjoyed the market, but is now afraid to go

I would like to start off with kudos to Peter Rusland for having the intestinal fortitude to wade into the dogs at the farmer’s market issue. There is no need to become nasty and suggest that he should be banned or worse yet be put on leash, he was simply stating his opinion.

I know my 90-year-old mother has always enjoyed the market, but is now afraid to go as she fears being knocked over by a dog, or getting the leash (the extending ones are the worst) tangled around her legs and pulling her over. Surely there is a compromise that is to everyone’s benefit, please let’s have rational thinking, not lynch mob thinking.

E. Kemm

Duncan

