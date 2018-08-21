Mr. Trudeau, open your eyes

Planet Earth is dying and we need to smarten up

Mr. Trudeau, open your eyes

Dear Prime Minister, It is sad that you are visiting our beautiful province during this horrible fiery summer, and as you move between cars and buildings you may not experience the sore throat, stinging eyes and concern for our children that many of us are.

Please let this be the wake up call for your – our – government, to quickly come up with solutions to global warming, which will destroy our forests, our tourism and our health as the last few summers repeat themselves into the future.

Beside the fossil fuel industry, large scale factory farming contributes to our plight, so small local farms need encouragement; we need to be manufacturing, using and promoting products and energy from renewable resources and looking at Costa Rica and Europe for ideas. As an individual I can travel less, eat less meat and avoid destructive processed foods, conserve water and turn out the lights – but it needs the strength of government before the lights turn out for all of us. What use is an economy if the planet is too hard to live on??

Paula Foot

Duncan

