Motorsport ad shocking

“Shocked” was likely the best term to describe the reaction of many Cowichan Valley citizens when they viewed VIMC’s full-page ad in the Aug. 3 edition of the Citizen. For those who missed it, the letter from VIMC’s Paul Rosmo was a personal attack on Dr. Isabel Rimmer, a devoted and respected community leader in the Sahtlam community’s struggle to muffle the peace-shattering noise emanating from Rosmo’s racetrack. Such personal attacks leveled against ordinary citizens convey a nasty message: “Don’t care for your community, Don’t participate in your community, Don’t speak out,” because your deep-pocketed opponents will blast you in the media. Here’s hoping that Sahtlam citizens ignore that nasty message and turn their shock into action.

Bernie Jones

Chemainus