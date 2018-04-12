Maybe councillors are hard of hearing. Maybe they just don’t swim.

More public river access is a must

Dear mayors and councillors:

Generations of trespassing by residents across private property to swim in our gorgeous Cowichan River has sent councillors the clear message that more public river access is needed.

Maybe councillors are hard of hearing. Maybe they just don’t swim.

Given the wave of trespassing issues surrounding unsupervised, overused Paradise Pools, and our sad lack of other potential swimming holes, it’s time for councillors to don their thinking caps and swim suits as another baking summer approaches.

That means buying or trading public land to create safe, supervised river parks sorely needed to cool Warm Land residents and tourists alike.

Peter W. Rusland

Duncan