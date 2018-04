It’s been brought to my attention that $140,000 was spent on another study of Cowichan Bay.

Money for Cowichan Bay study well-spent?

Today on April 30 a group of volunteers cleaned and improved the roadway through the village.

The CVRD director Area D, and the provincial government, are lacking in something, this spinoff even from the federal government is not meant to be we, as they insist, but you! Is this money well spent? Thank you volunteers.

Brian Salmon

Cowichan Bay