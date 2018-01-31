Mesachie Fire must be reopened, leaders reinstated

This is the seventh day since the CVRD closed our firehall in Mesachie Lake

This is the seventh day since the CVRD closed our firehall in Mesachie Lake and our highly skilled, extremely well-trained fire and rescue crew were benched. The stress was palpable at our community gathering last night. Some 60 concerned residents freed up their evening to be in attendance to share their shock, worry and anger after having been left without adequate emergency services by those we’ve trusted to administer to our safety.

The shining light of the whole evening was that we were told that the CVRD has been meeting with our team and that there are plans around getting our firehall operational, possibly by Saturday. O please, make it so! We need our hall open and our crew back to work. This would bring relief to every resident, every property owner and all the other folks becoming aware of our plight and supporting us on social media and beyond.

This week has been filled with sleepless nights, worrying about safety, confusion over how this could ever happen and anger that it did. My neighbour has cancer and could require medical assistance anytime. My friend down Forestry Road would have died had it not been for the fast, competent response from this emergency crew. I know two other people in this community in the last year that could have died had the response time had 10 or more minutes tacked onto it.

My neighbour’s garage fire could have easily taken his house had this skillful department under the exceptional guidance of Chief Eve and Deputy Chief Robertson not been on the call. I watched them support and lead their team for three hours — there were no injuries and restricted fire damage to the structure because they were right there and knew exactly what to do. It was so impressive how they triaged the fire and triaged their team that I signed up with the department.

During that year I worked with the chief and/or deputy every single week, sometimes during practice, sometimes on emergencies, in small groups, sometimes one on one. I’ve seen them tired, sick, injured, stressed and I have NEVER seen them act anything but with professionalism, and integrity, courtesy and respect. I don’t support the chief and deputy just because these men are dedicated beyond belief to this fire department and community, have amassed an amazing armament of fire/rescue skills, are both equally skilled instructors and students and knowledgeable about all things fire and rescue. I support Chief Eve and Deputy Chief Robertson because they are the epitome of the heart of a team, leading from behind, beside and in front; because they care deeply and watch out for every member of their team and keep us all safe.

I will be relieved when our firehall reopens soon and our fire/rescue crew can get back to work, but our community will not ever be as safe as it can be, until Chief Eve and Deputy Chief Robertson have been reinstated to their rightful, well earned positions of leadership in our community. Please make it so.

Dr Brenda A. Bernhardt

Mesachie Lake

