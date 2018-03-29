May and Stewart deserve praise for protest

These brave politicians are rightly representing their constituents’ demands

May and Stewart deserve praise for protest

Dear Premier John Horgan and Cowichan MP Alistair MacGregor:

I strongly cheer the recent arrests of Green Party leader Elizabeth May and NDP MP Kennedy Stewart during praiseworthy protests against Kinder Morgan’s legal pipeline expansion through Burnaby.

These brave politicians are rightly representing their constituents’ demands that such pipelines be stopped before more land is polluted and our precious coastline is fouled by inevitable releases of these fossil-fuel poisons.

May and Stewart surely realize profits and tax revenues from oil companies are trumping public rights to a clean environment.

Politicians such as May and Stewart are showing their mettle by helping citizens speak out against our federal government as a seeming hypocritical signatory of the Paris Accord on climate change while allowing more pipelines.

We need and deserve clean fuel sources for long-term jobs and economic stability, not more toxins and half-truths.

Folks who believe May and Stewart violated their oath of office by being arrested have the prerogative of not voting for them in future elections.

The rest should join leaders such as May and Stewart on protest lines.

Peter W. Rusland

Duncan

