Flowers look lovely in the flower patch but I don’t need them in with the vegetables. (Mary Lowther photo)

Mary Lowther column: I’ll skip the flowers among the veggies

I’ve read glowing accounts of marigolds keeping pests away from vegetables

By Mary Lowther

I’ve read glowing accounts of marigolds keeping pests away from vegetables they were planted among. Onions near roses will deter aphids; herbs in the cabbage patch addle insects’ senses; wheat grown around the potato patch attracts wire worms away from the potatoes; chile and garlic juice throw insects off course. It’s been fun experimenting with these deterrents and that’s about all I can say about them.

Fortunately my life hasn’t depended on my garden, so it’s not a disaster when experiments don’t work.

Marigolds for example, especially the “Tagetes” variety, keep aphids away we are told, so I planted some among my vegetables. Sure enough, I didn’t have aphids. Nor were there any the following year when I didn’t plant marigolds in the garden. Or the year after that, so I still plant marigolds but not in the garden where they take up valuable space.

Then I planted nasturtiums which are said to attract hoverflies that eat aphids; not that I had a problem with aphids but one never knows, maybe this will be the year and if it’s a problem with the author, maybe it would potentially be a problem in my garden too. But I guess the hoverflies weren’t out that year because the nasturtiums attracted black aphids that I had never seen in the garden before! I threw them out and never planted them among my vegetables again and the only time I saw another aphid was when I planted lupins among the broccoli. I had to yank out the lupins too; those aphids were big and hungry and crawling all over the lupins, yuk!

I’ve tried dill, cilantro, parsley and other herbs in the cabbage patch but nothing seems to confuse the cabbage moth that lays its destructive caterpillar eggs on cabbages. Only two things I’ve found that eradicate cabbage moth problems and those are the predatory wasps and spun cloth cover like Remay.

What about basil among the tomatoes? These two crops are said to enhance each other, but when I planted them in the same bed, the basil died, so I went back to growing basil among my other herbs. It’s easier to tend to all the herbs in their patch and tomatoes in theirs anyway.

I do have flowers growing along the outside of the vegetable patch to attract bees and other pollinating insects and just because they’re lovely, but I have given up on companion plantings and find that my garden grows quite well without flowers taking up space that could have grown more vegetables.

Please contact mary_lowther@yahoo.ca with questions and suggestions since I need all the help I can get.

Previous story
Editorial: BC Games showcased what Cowichan can do

Just Posted

Mary Lowther column: I’ll skip the flowers among the veggies

I’ve read glowing accounts of marigolds keeping pests away from vegetables

North Cowichan council to reconsider Duncan to Drinkwater trail

Multi-use trail nixed on June 20

Cowichan Housing Society wants input into affordable housing

Asks community to complete online survey

Editorial: Person-caused fires infuriating

We’ve also seen far too many cigarette ends discarded in bark mulch

Editorial: BC Games showcased what Cowichan can do

It took planning. It took vision. And most of all it took heart.

VIDEO: Fire in Comox destroys home

A home on Rodello Street has been completely destroyed

EU officials to meet Trump, wielding a $20-billion threat

The European Union is ready to put tariffs on $20 billion of American goods if Trump puts duties on car imports.

Boys rescued from Thai cave ordained at Buddhist temple

The 11 boys, ages 11 to 16, became Buddhist novices in a religious ceremony, while their 25-year-old coach was ordained as a monk.

Neighbour captures video of B.C. home engulfed by flames

A house in Comox on Vancouver Island went up in flames Tuesday night

Campfire bans issued around B.C.

The BC Wildfire Service is implementing bans in the Kamloops Fire Centre and the Southeast Fire Centre

Vehicles and outbuildings burned in Okanagan wildfire

The event to join two wildfires near Peachland went successfully, said BC Wildfire Service

Immigrant women less likely to get breast cancer screening: B.C. study

BC Cancer researcher says access to a primary care physician can help

VIDEO: Humpback rubs against whale-watching boat

Tourism operator describes astonishing encounter

Whitecaps coach all but confirms Alphonso Davies heading to Bayern Munich

Carl Robinson talks about the 17-year-old star joining the top club at the end of MLS season

Most Read