Mary Lowther column: Compost tea great for garden (ignore the smell)

“That doesn’t look anything like tea,” David declared, peering into the bucket of redolent, fermenting compost and water I use to feed my plants. “And it doesn’t smell like it either. Why don’t they just call it compost sludge?”

Ever since he spent a weekend in Richmond, David thinks he knows everything about tea. I admit that it looks like sludge in the bucket, but once it’s diluted it does resemble, if not smell, like weak tea and I wouldn’t garden without it.

The compost tea I make fosters the development of friendly anaerobic organisms and enzymes that nourish and protect my crops when sprayed on them. Cutting edge growers swear by activating their compost tea with air that saturates the fluid on a constant basis, allowing aerobic organisms to thrive. A motor drives the air throughout the tea as it’s brewing and these air-loving organisms, they insist, produce even healthier crops.

I focus on using the least amounts of inputs and costs when gardening and I’m quite happy with results I get with my low-tech tea. The beneficial organisms and their enzymes come from the compost or whatever I put into the tea and overcome possible disease-forming pathogens on every plant I spray them on.

I spread fertilizer and compost on the beds as usual but I’ve found that since adding compost tea to the mix, my plants look more robust and never fall prey to disease. I call it compost tea, but I’ve used comfrey and weeds like morning glory and I’ve heard that some folks use manure.

Nitrogen-rich fish fertilizer encourages leaf development so last year I put some into one bucket of tea and used it for leafy crops like lettuce, cabbages and herbs, and during the growth period before fruiting plants flower. At this point I switched to kelp to encourage flower development and fruit setting so I needed two buckets; both had compost but one contained fish fertilizer and the other, kelp.

If I had paid more attention in science class I would have thought to have not sprayed some plants with the amendments of fish and kelp as a control group so I could see how much difference they made. Oh well.

Here’s how I make it.

Compost tea

Ingredients: 2 buckets with lids

2 sacks (pillowcases will do)

A couple of shovelfuls of compost or weeds

Twine to close the sacks

fish fertilizer

¼ measuring cup

kelp meal

Watering can

quart sized jug

Method:

Step one: Scoop two shovelfuls of compost or weeds into each sack and tie them closed. Place each of them into a bucket, fill with water and add two tablespoons of fish fertilizer to one and two tablespoons of kelp meal to the other. Clap the lids on and label the buckets so you know which is which. Let them sit for a week to 10 days, swishing them around occasionally if you like. I take the lid off and get a sturdy stick to make a good job of stirring. David won’t let me make compost in the greenhouse because he says it smells like a barn. Go figure.

Step two: for leafy veg. and early growth on all: A week to 10 days later, open the lid of the bucket containing fish fertilizer and compost, scoop out a quart of this ambrosia and pour it into the watering can. You might need to strain it. Fill the can with fresh water and spray it on the plants. This amount of dilution produces a weak tea that will not burn the plants.

Step three: for fruiting crops and potatoes: When these crops begin to bud and/or flower, stop using the fish fertilizer tea then follow the same procedure with the kelp tea.

Step four: for all: When you get to the dregs in the bucket, re-charge each one with two tablespoons of either fish fertilizer or kelp and refill with water. After two refills it’s time to empty the sack, either in the garden or the compost heap, and refill the sack to make more compost tea.

Step five: Follow this protocol every two to three weeks, but stop one week before harvest so the plants will have time to rid themselves of the flavour of compost before you eat them.

Note: If a plant looks unwell you could try spraying compost tea every day for a few days to see if it perks up. If it does, the plant may need more fertilizer or compost.

For the price of two buckets, two sacks, some twine, fish fertilizer and kelp meal, you will reap tastier, healthier, more abundant crops.