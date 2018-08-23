Martin Mars water bomber won’t fly again

I am writing in regards to comments made by Dave Hilton on the Mars bombers.

No use in thinking that the Mars bombers will once again be flying in the skies of B.C.

Both the previous B.C. Liberal government and the present NDP minority government have no interest in giving contracts out to the Mars bombers.

Coulson aviation based in Port Alberni, owners of the Mars bombers, also have three C130 smaller air tankers that can drop up to 3404 gallons of water. Presently these three planes are contracted out to the California government. Previous to that, they were contracted out to the Australian government.

Coulson aviation recently purchased six 737-300’s from Southwest airlines. Coulson is going to convert these six planes into air tankers to fight forest fires. These planes will hold 4000 gallons of water, and at the same time will have 63 available seats for fire fighters.

When the conversions are complete, Coulson aviation will not have to depend on the B.C. government to contract the planes out, as the governments of the U.S. and Australia will keep these planes flying to fight their forest fires.

Amazing how the governments of the U.S. and the government of Australia use the planes of Coulson aviation to fight fires, and yet the B.C. government completely ignores Coulson aviation totally, which is B.C. based. Unbelievable!

Joe Sawchuk

Duncan

