Man paid for lunch out of kindness

We were a group of nine people from Cairnsmore Place

Thank you to the kind gentleman who paid for our lunch.

We were a group of nine people from Cairnsmore Place dining at the Red Rooster restaurant. When paying our bill, the waitress informed us that it had been taken care of. An anonymous patron at the restaurant had paid our bill and left before we were able to thank him.

Therefore, we would like to express our heartfelt gratitude for your generosity, sir. Your kind gesture meant so much to us!

Residents and staff

Cairnsmore Place

