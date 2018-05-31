Malahat like draining lake with garden hose

To me it is not quite clear what the highway department is doing.

In the early 1980s there were articles in your paper, and the Pictorial and Times Colonist, that an American company proposed to build a toll bridge from Bamberton to Brentwood Bay.

The response from many people, especially from Brentwood, was like hot lava and the issue was dropped. I remember, one reader wrote that if things had been the other way around, if there was a bridge and it would be torn down to clear the path for the good old Mill Bay ferry, it would have created a storm as well. Nothing was heard about this toll bridge anymore.

To me it is not quite clear what the highway department is doing. They widen a long stretch to more lanes to improve traffic flow at a cost of $54 million so people can happily pass others by going over the speed limit and then come to Goldstream. Two lanes. It’s like draining a lake with a garden hose.

Wolfgang Lehwald

Mill Bay

