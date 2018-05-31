Malahat like draining lake with garden hose
In the early 1980s there were articles in your paper, and the Pictorial and Times Colonist, that an American company proposed to build a toll bridge from Bamberton to Brentwood Bay.
The response from many people, especially from Brentwood, was like hot lava and the issue was dropped. I remember, one reader wrote that if things had been the other way around, if there was a bridge and it would be torn down to clear the path for the good old Mill Bay ferry, it would have created a storm as well. Nothing was heard about this toll bridge anymore.
To me it is not quite clear what the highway department is doing. They widen a long stretch to more lanes to improve traffic flow at a cost of $54 million so people can happily pass others by going over the speed limit and then come to Goldstream. Two lanes. It’s like draining a lake with a garden hose.
Wolfgang Lehwald
Mill Bay