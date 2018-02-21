Malahat cameras would curb speeders

Editor:

Speed cameras on the Malahat?

What a question. Obviously you have never driven the Malahat. Do it once, set your speed control to the speed limit and count the cars that will pass you after they tailgate you for two minutes. Answer: Of course, the sooner the better to reduce crashes and save lives. And obviously you have never run a business. Think of the income from the speeding tickets, the cameras will be paid for in no time and then it’s 100 per cent profit.

This answer to your question is not only from humble me. I talked with eight people already, they only shoock their heads wondering. Meaning: install the cameras. Names can be provided if requested.

Wolfgang Lehwald

Mill Bay