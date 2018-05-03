Make it less expensive to build, then it becomes less expensive to buy.

Make it less expensive for builders to get affordable housing

I recently read a letter where the CVRD is putting forth a proposal to raise taxes on everyone $4.58 per $100,000 per household.

I completely agree its our responsibly to help people in need. Our government should take care of the homeless, the elderly and the sick. But at what point do we stop raising taxes for the average guy? Last year I paid 43 per cent of my earned income in basic federal and provincial taxes, not including local taxes. I personally would like to live in False Creek, or waterfront in Maple Bay, but I can’t afford to live there, and I wouldn’t want the government to subsidize my living there.

Affordable housing should be a transition point, not a permanent living arrangement.

I live in Duncan because it’s where I can afford to live. I don’t live in Victoria because I can’t afford to live there. Reading the recent money given to Affordable housing BC from the NDP government is earmarking billions. They are talking $500 to $600 for a two bedroom in Victoria?

I just wish for once the government would look inward before they decide to raise taxes on everyone. Maybe lower taxes for the contractor building the affordable houses? Maybe less red tape for the client building the affordable housing? Local developer Chris Clement is really leading this charge to help. Why doesn’t the government look inside themselves to make his life easier to build these houses. Make it less expensive to build, then it becomes less expensive to buy. Make it easier for developers, especially local ones to build these units. Give subsidies to them, maybe ask them how they can build affordable houses without taxing the rest of the province? Go ask a local building how much of the cost of new condos or new homes goes into “fees” and “permits” and taxes on tax…on and on.

I’m all for helping people in need. I’m all for helping the less fortunate.

But I just wish the governments would look at how they can make life easier for builders, instead of taking the old easy way out of raising taxes. I.e., cutting the bridge toll in Surrey. You’re now making these people who can’t pay for housing subsidize a bridge that they will probably never use. I don’t think that’s right. If I use it, I’m OK with paying for it.

Jason Adelborg

Duncan