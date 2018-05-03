Make it less expensive for builders to get affordable housing

Make it less expensive to build, then it becomes less expensive to buy.

Make it less expensive for builders to get affordable housing

I recently read a letter where the CVRD is putting forth a proposal to raise taxes on everyone $4.58 per $100,000 per household.

I completely agree its our responsibly to help people in need. Our government should take care of the homeless, the elderly and the sick. But at what point do we stop raising taxes for the average guy? Last year I paid 43 per cent of my earned income in basic federal and provincial taxes, not including local taxes. I personally would like to live in False Creek, or waterfront in Maple Bay, but I can’t afford to live there, and I wouldn’t want the government to subsidize my living there.

Affordable housing should be a transition point, not a permanent living arrangement.

I live in Duncan because it’s where I can afford to live. I don’t live in Victoria because I can’t afford to live there. Reading the recent money given to Affordable housing BC from the NDP government is earmarking billions. They are talking $500 to $600 for a two bedroom in Victoria?

I just wish for once the government would look inward before they decide to raise taxes on everyone. Maybe lower taxes for the contractor building the affordable houses? Maybe less red tape for the client building the affordable housing? Local developer Chris Clement is really leading this charge to help. Why doesn’t the government look inside themselves to make his life easier to build these houses. Make it less expensive to build, then it becomes less expensive to buy. Make it easier for developers, especially local ones to build these units. Give subsidies to them, maybe ask them how they can build affordable houses without taxing the rest of the province? Go ask a local building how much of the cost of new condos or new homes goes into “fees” and “permits” and taxes on tax…on and on.

I’m all for helping people in need. I’m all for helping the less fortunate.

But I just wish the governments would look at how they can make life easier for builders, instead of taking the old easy way out of raising taxes. I.e., cutting the bridge toll in Surrey. You’re now making these people who can’t pay for housing subsidize a bridge that they will probably never use. I don’t think that’s right. If I use it, I’m OK with paying for it.

Jason Adelborg

Duncan

Previous story
Plant maintenance just gas price excuse

Just Posted

‘Narnia’ the musical takes to the stage this weekend in Duncan

If you grew up with ‘The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe’, Duncan Christian has a musical for you

DCS grads recognized among Canada’s top student-athletes for 2017-18

Danielle and Doug Groenendijk named CCAA Academic All-Canadians

Hear Cello Treasures this May in Chemainus

Jones is described as a cello virtuoso

Premier announces purchase, dedication of Cowichan’s Eagle Heights as park

Premier Horgan, MLA Furstenau, and Minister Heyman on hand at Shawnigan Lake for big reveal

Rugby Lumberjacks continue to make progress on the pitch

Cowichan falls to loaded Ladysmith side

‘Citizen’ special section on amalgamation coming Friday

Head to our Facebook page to suggest a name for the merged municipality and you can win tickets

Coming up in Cowichan: From shredding to homesteading and walking

Bring your shreddables to Mill Bay event Saturday Island Savings, a division… Continue reading

Nanaimo RCMP take suspect into custody after stabbing

Police investigating after stabbing Wednesday left one man with non-life-threatening injury

Two years later: Most Syrian refugees settling well in B.C., report says

More than 4,000 refugees arrived in the province from war-torn Syria in 2016

Norovirus outbreaks linked to oysters sign of water pollution: shellfish group

Marsha Taylor, B.C. Centre for Disease Control epidemiologist, said norovirus contaminates foods

VIDEO: Pot plan proceeding apace, Trudeau insists, despite calls for delay

Trudeau says the plan to make recreational pot legal by this summer will go ahead without delay

Tainted blood mini-series producer draws from personal experience

Filming of Unspeakable wraps in Comox Valley Friday

B.C. cities brace for possible drop in traffic fine revenue

Province wants to discuss revenue-sharing agreement as traffic enforcement expected to improve

BC Nurses Union president kicked out of union

Gayle Duteil had been on administrative leave over ‘very serious allegations’

Most Read