Low wire a tangled web of bureaucracy

Is this Canada?

I had the occasion to find out why a wire going across the street onto a pole was so low that it was catching on the top of high vans that were going down our street in Duncan.

It proved to be a very large problem. I phoned City Hall where the problem reared its ugly head. First ofa all, I had to know hwat kind of a wire it was, who it belonged to. I asked why. This is a city light pole? No, it is not. Then I asked who owns it. The young lady could not help me.

Evidently, there are a goodly number of people who hang their services on this pole. Along with other signs, advertising, etc. Was I supposed to phone a long list of pole hanger?

All this was to help me get rid of a low wire? I had visions of a national calamity, that is the darn wire getting pulled off the pole by a high moving van, causing a fire, the pole falling down across the road, smashing onto my house, and others. This, out of town from Oregon, causing a fire, insurance costs and policing of the calamity, and what the heck else it caused, eventually starting an international situation. I thought of phoning the RCMP about this wire, but that brought up [a vision of] armed police ending up guarding me from the enemy, other worse problems because a wire was causing the problem.

I have decided that I shall let the damn wire get pulled off of the pole by forces unknown to me, be it a squirrel, a seagull, a pair of old runners or whatever. If my house catches fire, let our local fire people earn their wages from fighting the fire, and I shall be consumed by the cremation services of Sands of Duncan. It will be a lot simpler than what I started. I can rest quietly on my own, consuming a bottle of Captain Morgan. And to heck with the damn wire, it probably has no end anyway and who cares anyway, I do not anymore!

Ron Barnard

Duncan