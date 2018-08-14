Lost bracelet safe and sound at Scarlett’s

I noticed that I had lost my 22k gold bracelet.

Just want to send a “shoutout” to the gal who runs this shop!

I am visiting from Ontario and my hostess and I went into a few shops a few days ago and this was one of them. Later on when we were back home at her place in Honeymoon Bay, I noticed that I had lost my 22k gold bracelet.

The next morning we did some “backtracking” to see if it had turned up in any of the stores. Scarlett’s was my second stop and you can’t believe my reaction when she said “is this it?” and held my bracelet up. Apparently someone going into her place found it laying just outside her door and left it with her in case the owner turned up!

Thank you so very much kind people for taking good care of it for me. I am truly truly grateful to you both.

Heather Davis

Ontario

