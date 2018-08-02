Lose the Trump hysteria

Comments in the Aug. 1 edition of the Citizen reveal just how imbalanced and hate filled the vitriol surrounding President Donald Trump has become. “Trump Derangement Syndrome” is a good way to describe it. Every day you hear Canadians spewing hatred about him. The topic is always the same, always boring, and the Aug. 1 edition did not disappoint.

Is this balanced? We might like Trump to be more diplomatic, but the fact remains that he is trying to solve problems previous administrations kicked down the road. Regardless of his style he is dealing with hard issues, something his predecessors didn’t do.

Obama had virtually no foreign policy, racked up twice as much debt as all previous presidents combined, constantly created racial division and did nothing concrete about Syria, North Korea or Russia. He failed to reach three per cent economic growth for two terms. All of this, just the tip of his failed iceberg.

U.S. economic growth is now at 4.1 per cent. Unemployment is at a low 3.8 per cent. Unemployment has never been lower amongst minorities. China is finally coming to the table over unfair trade practices. Europe is now pledging to do their fair share in N.A.T.O. The two Korean presidents have met for the first time since 1953, something the South Korean president attributed to Trump. The Supreme court is more balanced, and American border problems are finally being dealt with. Trump’s popularity is going up, not down.

The majority of Canadians spew hatred about Trump because the mainstream media tells them to. They gain points at dinner parties and feel like virtue signalling, moral preening heroes. It is easy to go along with the prevailing mood, however hysterical it may be. It is much harder to think, and question the mainstream media.

We should be much more concerned about a prime minister who acts like a teenager, has few coherent policies, thinks that posing for photo ops amounts to policy, and is a consistent liability for us and a disaster for our economy.

Those espousing unhinged hatred for Trump should least of all be T.V. commentators or newspaper editorialists, and should never engage in hysterical comparisons that have no connection to reality. If not, then they will join CNN, now ranked below the Food Network in viewership. It claimed the Helsinki summit was the same as Pearl Harbour. Sad! Lose the hysteria folks.

Perry Foster

Duncan