Local government values bureaucracy over taxpayers

Jack Peake recommends a “transportation authority” (Dec. 20, Citizen). We already have one.

Why is it that local political leaders always want to put the cart before the horse?

Jack Peake recommends a “transportation authority” (Dec. 20, Citizen). We already have one. That is the job of the Island Corridor Foundation. The ICF is to act as a developer of the rail system. The ICF was given the rail bed to do something with it. It has already taxed local citizens along its rail line to begin repairs but to date has failed to deliver on its goals because it can’t get funding from senior levels of government. A new transportation authority will not guarantee a different outcome. All that Mr. Peake’s recommendation will do is create a new highly paid bureaucracy, which like the ICF, can provide no guarantee of success, but will forever saddle the taxpayers with another unnecessary burden. Let the ICF do its job!

Likewise, the CVRD wants to create a “water authority”. The water authority would have no legitimate authority to legislate but our local leadership is trying to create this highly paid bureaucracy even though to date, the CVRD has delivered nothing from senior levels of government that would even contemplate giving local control to a provincial and federal area of responsibility.

Therein lies the problem with our local government, they value and love to create bureaucracy over delivering results to the taxpayers.

Don Swiatlowski

North Cowichan

