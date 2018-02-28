“There are incentives already available, including…$74 a month to offset the cost of living”

Living allowances for nurses vs. politicians

In a recent report, B.C.’s Auditor General has indicated that nurses and nurse practitioners in rural and remote parts of B.C. are burning out due to a lack of personnel. She also quotes weather, isolation and limited amenities as further factors which influence recruitment and retention.

David Williams, vice president of Human Resources for Northern Health, said he “accepts the report’s recommendations and work is underway to increase recruitment in the region”.

I applaud any effort to address the problems but here’s where the whole issue becomes almost pitiful. He (David Williams) added, “There are incentives already available, including a payment of $74 a month to offset the cost of living”.

Let me repeat the relevant part of the preceding statement so that there is no confusion: “a payment of $74 a month to offset the cost of living” — that’s $2.43 a day for a grand total of $888 a year.

To get this into context, our elected BC MLAs are allowed to claim the following amounts: per diem for meals: $61 per day, $22,265 per 365 days per year. But let’s reduce that by 75 per cent (91.25 days) just to level the playing field — $5,566 per year. Living allowance (no receipts required) $1,000 per month, $12,000 per year.

It can’t be only me who sees a situation which is so unfair that it beggars belief. It’s just plain WRONG.

Politicians should be ashamed of themselves, but that’s unlikely to ever happen. The word shame, as for the words ‘honesty’ and ‘ethics’ do not exist in their world.

Michael Wilson

Cobble Hill