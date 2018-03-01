Little change in cancer rates

To escape electro-magnetic fields Work says are dangerous he’d have to live in a cage of metal mesh

In your Feb. 28 issue David Work claims there has been an “explosion of cancers” when in fact there has been little change in rates adjusted for age. (Cancer is in large part a disease of aging — clear thinking and technology are keeping people alive longer. And our society now finds and cures cancers that grow quickly enough to be of concern.)

To escape the electro-magnetic fields Work says are dangerous he’d have to live in a cage of metal mesh, avoiding all use of electricity inside (so use kerosene lanterns and wood heaters), and wear a tin hat when outside of it. Even his plain old telephone has electricity circulating in it when in use, placed against his head no less.

As for Work’s claim that the transmitters in cellular phone sites are “grossly overpowered”, that would work against the fundamental of the cellular network, which uses small areas called ‘cells’ to make better use of radio spectrum, thus serving more users. (He might find higher power on a remote mountain top that few if any people would get to, to connect with people needing help in the broad area.)

A 30-year study by the Danish Cancer Society, reported in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, showed no difference in cancer rates over a time span that covers the big increase in cellular phone use. (“Are some people sensitive to mobile phone signals? Within participants double blind randomized provocation study.” It included tests of telling people there were signals when there weren’t.) For broad coverage I point to the article “Can you hear me now?” in Scientific American magazine.

Some people make themselves sick with unfounded worry. People near one radio tower in Ireland were claiming illness that started when the tower was erected, but it had stopped transmitting weeks earlier. When the company stated at a public meeting that it would turn the tower off, some people said they felt better right away (they did not know the tower was already off).

Tragedy will fall on some because they leap to a conclusion on why they feel badly, when it could be something else that should be treated, like cancer.

I point to the value of cellular telephony to human life, including Mr. Work’s. Unfortunately he comes across as having a very negative view of human achievement, despite evidence all around him. He should ask himself why?

Keith Sketchley

Saanich

