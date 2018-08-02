Letter writer takes page from Trump exaggeration book

Trump inherited a growing economy

Re: “Trump elected by smarter people”, (Gazette, Aug. 1)

Chris Carnes must have taken a page from the Trump exaggeration book. In his article in the Gazette dated Aug. 1, he claimed that 65 per cent of the population voted for Trump. Trump only received 48 per cent of the popular vote but 57 per cent of the Electoral College vote. In addition, how did Trump contribute to the booming economy? He inherited a growing economy and, luckily for our southern neighbours, did not screw it up.

Hubert Crevels

Lake Cowichan

COLUMN: Has social media passed its peak?

