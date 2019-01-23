B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix (B.C. government)

LETTER: Seniors home care, day programs expanding, Adrian Dix says

B.C. health minister responds to latest Seniors Advocate report

Re: Home care declines as B.C. senior population grows (Black Press Media news report, Jan. 9)

I would like to respond to Tom Fletcher’s article regarding the Office of the Seniors Advocate Monitoring Report. The report covers the 2017/18 fiscal year, ending March 31, 2018, which predates our government’s seniors plan, and the historic investment made in seniors care in Budget 2018.

Our government is investing $1.048 billion over three years to improve care for seniors, including investments in primary care, home health, residential care, assisted living and respite services. The Seniors Advocate Report supports the government’s decision regarding implementing a substantial seniors strategy, and we will be referring to it in measuring the progress our plan.

To address the increase in seniors waiting to attend adult day programs we are providing $75 million over the next three years to expand this. As an example, Island Health has planned for 7,400 more spaces. By increasing these spaces, we will help seniors continue living in their homes longer, delay or avoid moving to residential care, and will better support caregivers and give them the relief they need.

A total of $240 million is being invested to increase direct care hours for seniors to an average of 3.36 hours per patient per day by 2021. More educational spaces for health-care assistants are being created across B.C. to help support this. And, through the Health Sector Statutes Repeal Act, continuity of care for seniors will improve with improved job security and stability for health care staff.

We look forward to working with the Seniors Advocate to monitor and review how these investments in seniors are benefiting them, and to ensure the best of care.

Adrian Dix

B.C. Minister of Health

Victoria

Previous story
We can’t just look at economics when considering municipal forest
Next story
Duncan, N. Cowichan filthy with trash

Just Posted

Chemainus’s Hawthorne shuts down Capitals

Cowichan outshoots Alberni 43-25, but Valley-raised goalie stands tall

‘How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying’ promises fun, musical romp

How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying offers a fun look at climbing the corporate ladder

Owner of illegal suites in Lake Cowichan takes run at new council

He bought a building that housed three illegals suites: now what to do?

B.C. Christian hoops tourney a learning experience for host Chargers

Ellie Kremer named DCS’s all-star

North Cowichan and the City of Duncan receive awards for financial work

Awards recognize excellence in financial reporting

VIDEO: Lake Cowichan minor hockey Lakers of all ages shine at big Jamboree Day

With a Skills Competition and a full slate of games, there was fun for everyone on Jamboree Day

Coming up in Cowichan: Anti-pipeline meeting; women’s shelter open house

Public meeting in Duncan to support pipeline protests A public meeting has… Continue reading

Teravainen’s 3 points lift Hurricanes to 5-2 win over Canucks

Vancouver heads into all-star break on losing note

47 men arrested by Vancouver police for allegedly seeking sex with teenage girls

Seven of those arrested have been charged as part of a two-month operation

B.C. hospital apologizes for veteran’s five-day hallway stay

Clinical director of Victoria General Hospital says case of retired veteran ‘definitely excessive’

Speaker Darryl Plecas says ‘justice’ needed for legislature employees

Plecas spoke to media at the opening of a pedestrian and cycling bridge in Abbotsford Wednesday

Advocate hopes B.C. legislature scandal leads to more transparency

‘Depressing’ that it takes a scandal to inspire freedom of information reform, says Sara Neuert

‘Dr. Lipjob’ avoids jail, gets 30-day suspended sentence

She will have to serve the 30 days in prison if she commits a breach during her two-year’s probation

Ex-Mountie involved in Taser death at Vancouver airport sues government

Kwesi Millington claims he acted in accordance with RCMP training

Most Read