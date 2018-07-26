Mr. Weston is effusive with his personal praise and a little short on substance

Letter about Scheer more like political ad

Your letter from John Weston regarding Andrew Scheer seems an awful lot like a political advertisement. It has all the hallmarks of a form letter, hardly a personal opinion.

Perhaps this should have been put in the Classifieds. Something like this:

Ambitious, young, nice guy seeking position of Prime Minister.

Performs well at private parties.

Call Andy

I have read and highlighted his comments with 100 questions. In the interests of brevity, I will stick to requesting clarity on just one sentence, where “integrity requires him to change position, requiring special interest groups to yield”. I am unclear why integrity is invoked: is changing your position different from breaking promises or being unduly influenced by big business interests?

Are special interest groups any different from deep pocketed lobbyists?

Some of these special interest groups work on: Indigenous rights, land claims, environmentalism, global warming, scientific freedom, women’s equality, cultural diversity, LGBT rights, peace, gun control, mental health, pensions, elders rights, generic drug pricing, education, decriminalization of all drugs, guaranteed income, proportional representation, hospitals, health care, etc. etc. etc. Don’t these groups represent the interests of all Canadians? Wouldn’t you expect a prime minister to be inclusive?

So many questions about an apparent innocuous letter!

Oh yes: Catholic Christians were the architects of the Inquisition, a deadly crusade against certain special interest groups.

One final question: Can we please leave religion out of these dangerous, quaintly veiled political advertisements?

I still prefer social action to ideology, propaganda, cronyism, and the rape and destruction of Mother Earth to make a fast buck.

I guess that makes me a special interest group! I will never yield.

Paul Ruszel

Duncan