Legislature babies motion spells desperation

Last week in the legislature, a motion was passed to allow babies to be with their mothers who are MLAs to sit in the legislature.

This was approved by the clerk’s office, government house leader, the speaker, and the two opposition house leaders. Michelle Mungall, an expectant mother, as a guest on the Voice of B.C. show on Shaw Cable, said the reason for this was, as there is only a two seat difference between the NDP/Green minority government and the opposition Liberals, she could not take any chances of missing a vote in the legislature if attending to her baby, because there is only a five minute bell warning to get back to the legislature from her office. Missing a vote could lead to another provincial election.

This proves that John Horgan is desperate, and knows that another provincial election will put him back into the opposition side of the legislature. Unbelievable!

Joe Sawchuk

Duncan