Leave affordable housing to senior governments

Re: CVRD proposes new affordable housing tax

The CVRD must really be grossly overstaffed if they now want to take care of social housing and the stewardship of the Cowichan Valley rivers.

Both social housing and river stewardship belong to the federal and provincial governments. As usual the CVRD board stick their noses into areas not under their jurisdiction. If the CVRD is serious in trying to help in affordable housing, go do your job and pester the governments, whose jurisdiction it is in the first place, for funding.

A large percentage of the Cowichan Valley population are retired and living on a fixed income. They and families that can barely scrape by, do not need more taxation for causes they already pay taxes for. However, we would applaud if the CVRD administrators and board members voluntary donate 25 per cent of their salaries, on a yearly basis, to the cause.

Hubert Crevels

Lake Cowichan