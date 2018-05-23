Leadfooted drivers consume more gas

98 out of 100 cars on our highways are driven in a manner that consumes the most fuel

Leadfooted drivers consume more gas

Auto fuel must be still way too cheap, and I base this statement on the careful observation that about 98 out of 100 cars on our highways are driven in a manner that consumes the most fuel.

From point a to point b a vehicle operated with care could save up to 20 per cent in fuel for a given distance. I used to demonstrate that to leadfooted drivers in the 1970s and had fantastic results, but it seems nowadays drivers (even the ones that have that knowledge) and even the ones that have mileage readouts on their dash simply do not pay any heed, so fuel must be still too cheap.

Uwe Schmidt

Cobble Hill

Previous story
Editorial: Water and fire take centre stage as summer approaches
Next story
North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP hard-working, caring

Just Posted

Island AAA final goes to Shawnigan

Champions will be joined by Cowichan T-Birds at B.C. tournament

VIDEO: Heritage Days 2018 offers family fun

With a Mountie in red serge leading the parade, vintage trucks motor through Lake Cowichan

New festival gets its first shakedown at Laketown Ranch

VIDEO: Iffy weather made for smaller crowds at the start, but the music was great throughout

VIDEO: ‘The last thing we want is a free-for-all’: Lake Cowichan council tells crowd

Zoning changes are needed if the town is to have any control over pot shop locations and more

Editorial: Water and fire take centre stage as summer approaches

May has so far been exceptionally dry

VIDEO: Heritage Days 2018 offers family fun

With a Mountie in red serge leading the parade, vintage trucks motor through Lake Cowichan

Film Review: On Chesil Beach

Saoirse Ronan continues to shine in adaptation Ian McEwan novel about young newlyweds on their wedding day

Unicyclist starts his cross-Canada trip in Vancouver

Taylor Stark started his journey May 7

B.C. patients lost nearly $500,000 due to medical wait times: report

Fraser Institute report shows Canadians as a whole lost $1.9 billion

BC Seafood Festival competition line-up announced for Island event

Top international and local celebrity chefs and oyster shuckers will be leveraging… Continue reading

Rain, melting snow pose flooding concerns across B.C. as evacuations lift

There are still about 300 Canadian Forces personnel, 380 wildfire crews helping with flood response

Vancouver Island police dog retires from RCMP

Boomer and Const. Clay Wurzinger had numerous successes

PNE’s Summer Night Concerts by Village People, Lauper, Goo Goo Dolls, more

Mostly retro sounds at this year’s fair in Vancouver, starting Aug. 18

Notley to skip western premiers meeting today, but slams leader who’s there

Notley told reporters that B.C. Premier John Horgan is trying to shut down the Trans Mountain pipeline

Most Read