Leadfooted drivers consume more gas

Auto fuel must be still way too cheap, and I base this statement on the careful observation that about 98 out of 100 cars on our highways are driven in a manner that consumes the most fuel.

From point a to point b a vehicle operated with care could save up to 20 per cent in fuel for a given distance. I used to demonstrate that to leadfooted drivers in the 1970s and had fantastic results, but it seems nowadays drivers (even the ones that have that knowledge) and even the ones that have mileage readouts on their dash simply do not pay any heed, so fuel must be still too cheap.

Uwe Schmidt

Cobble Hill