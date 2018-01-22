Landlord and Tenant Act unfairly favours tenants

The act is all in the tenants’ favor and can break the landlord.

The act is all in the tenants’ favor and can break the landlord.

Once in there, cheques for first month’s rent and security deposit can bounce and no further payments made and you can be months getting them out. They can leave the place trashed, filthy and the landlord is stuck with the bill.

The present system does not work to any degree of justice. A bond system to cover all incurred losses and costs should be used. It could start out at a reasonable rate for first time renters but if they default they would have to make good the costs they incurred. Their bond cost would go up if they ever could be bonded again. Perhaps sleeping outside forever may persuade them to treat the landlord and his/her property with respect.

I have had such a situation occur and would rather burn a building down than rent it out under the present act.

Art Seger

Duncan

