Lake pickleball tournament well done

We had a wonderful weekend and definitely hope to be back

Lake pickleball tournament well done

As two of the many visitors from the Peninsula Pickleball Association who are also members of Cowichan Valley Pickleball club we wanted to thank all the organizers and volunteers who worked so hard to put together a wonderful tournament last weekend for the Vancouver Island Championship.

Despite some inclement weather you pulled off a fun, competitive and highly entertaining tournament.

Special mention goes to Dennis Peters who worked so very hard making sure every little thing had been thought of to keep things running smoothly.

From tarps, leaf blowers and brooms to dry off the soggy courts to first aid attendants, bleachers, refreshments, signage and a huge team of hard working volunteers he organized it all.

We had a wonderful weekend and definitely hope to be back for your next event!

Ted and Rosemary Harrison

Saanichton

Previous story
Column: Mother orca’s display of grief sends powerful message
Next story
We are doing ourselves in with things like fracking

Just Posted

Duncan’s Mathieu Jung reaches lacrosse’s biggest international stage

Cowichan product suits up for China at World Lacrosse Championships in Israel

Cowichan Valley now under Level 4 drought conditions

Province urges water conservation

Fire breaks out at Pioneer House restaurant

Cowichan Bay hall aided by Duncan and South End

Police, muni on site of break-in at pump station

Investigation being conducted but no public safety concern, officer says

CVRD adds two referendums to municipal ballot this fall

Voters asked to decide on funding for housing and water initiatives

Fire breaks out at Pioneer House restaurant

Cowichan Bay hall aided by Duncan and South End

Police chiefs call for stricter controls on pill presses to fight opioids

Canada’s police chiefs are urging Ottawa to beef up its fight against the opioid scourge by closely vetting people who import pill presses

Victoria police say explicit calls continue to target women

Over 50 reports of unwanted, sexually explicit calls have come in

‘It’s like a party in your mouth’

B.C. creator’s Milkshake Burger makes its debut at the PNE

From pop culture to medieval times: PNE starts this weekend

The fair runs from Aug. 18 to Sept. 3

Vehicle catches fire near Vancouver Island provincial park

Fire shut down Highway 4 in both directions

Get involved in the Great Canadian Bumble Bee Count

Environmental organization develops app to help with the nationwide count

Pesticides linked to bee deaths will be phased out in Canada, sources say

Neonicotinoids, or neonics, are a class of pesticides used by farmers and hobby gardeners alike

Wildfire smoke blankets B.C. and Alberta, prompting air quality advisories

About 25 new wildfires were sparked between Monday morning and midday Tuesday

Most Read