Lake pickleball tournament well done

As two of the many visitors from the Peninsula Pickleball Association who are also members of Cowichan Valley Pickleball club we wanted to thank all the organizers and volunteers who worked so hard to put together a wonderful tournament last weekend for the Vancouver Island Championship.

Despite some inclement weather you pulled off a fun, competitive and highly entertaining tournament.

Special mention goes to Dennis Peters who worked so very hard making sure every little thing had been thought of to keep things running smoothly.

From tarps, leaf blowers and brooms to dry off the soggy courts to first aid attendants, bleachers, refreshments, signage and a huge team of hard working volunteers he organized it all.

We had a wonderful weekend and definitely hope to be back for your next event!

Ted and Rosemary Harrison

Saanichton