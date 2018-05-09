Kudos to the staff at Cowichan District hospital. (Citizen file)

Kudos to the staff at Cowichan District hospital

Cowichan District Hospital staff provide great care despite crowding

After receiving emergency surgery from the ER at the Cowichan District Hospital I would like to thank Dr. Jannah Wilson and the entire staff for doing such a great job in dealing with me.

I sure felt for the nursing staff, and their frustration in having to relocate me to the hall for an afternoon when the bed crisis once again popped its head up, and then you learn they are planning the same number (or less) beds in the new hospital.

Sure eight to 10 beds for hospice will help with the problem but with the growing aged population and the growing incoming aging population (good place to retire) it makes you wonder if the powers that be are looking at the numbers correctly.

I have heard (unverified) that the two new hospitals in Campbell River and Comox are sometimes over run already, sure hope they don’t make the same mistakes again!!

Russ Bradshaw

Duncan

