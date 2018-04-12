Kinder Morgan pipeline a boon to B.C. economy

The time has come for pipeline protestors to start facing the facts about the Kinder Morgan pipeline

Kinder Morgan pipeline a boon to B.C. economy

The time has come for the pipeline protestors to start facing the facts about the Kinder Morgan pipeline.

The Canadian constitution states that each province has total control over its natural resources. It also states that if one province has to cross over into another province, to get the natural resource exported to market, this becomes the responsibility of the federal government and the constitution states that in the case example of twinning the Kinder Morgan pipeline, B.C. has no say in the project being completed.

B.C.’s present minority NDP government is just wasting taxpayer dollars on legal fees, which at the end will just prove a waste of time. Tax dollars that could be used for health and education expenses. Premier John Horgan is only trying to enhance the future of his political career. His fight to stop the expansion is only a cover up, and at the end, he will say, “I did try”.

The pipeline has been in existence since 1953. Kinder Morgan wants to twin the pipeline. Kinder Morgan will pay the B.C. government $25 to $50 million per year for a period of 20 years once the new dual pipeline is in operation. Protestors, remember that this money is your money by way of the government bank account, or taxpayers’ bank account in reality. Your provincial government is only the managers of this bank account. Protestors must realize that work camps are no longer popular and are only located where the construction is, not near a town or city. This means that all hotel rooms will be filled with construction workers, restaurants will be much busier than normal, parts store, equipment rentals, machine shops, mechanical shops, etc. will all be part of the boom due to construction from the Alberta border all the way to Burnaby, B.C. Three years of continued boom. Most of the wages earned on the project will be union wages.

Also Kinder Morgan has noted that once the additional tanker traffic begins, all tankers will have tug boat escorts all the way out to the open ocean waters. Not once has a protestor mentioned anything about the tug boat escort. Notice at the protest rallies, B.C. taxpayers employed in the construction industry are nowhere to be seen. Yes, an accident could always happen, but a marriage can end in divorce, and a plane could also crash.

Joe Sawchuk

Duncan

Previous story
Cycling simply not practical for everyone
Next story
Those that die from risky behaviour have made choice

Just Posted

CWFL season gets going

Crew win a pair on opening weekend

VIDEO: Lake Cowichan council learns water problems go far beyond weir

CVRD officials come to Lake Cowichan to talk about the need for a regional water function

Work on Silver Bridge in Duncan to cause traffic delays

Seismic upgrades underway

Income tax phone scam hits Lake Cowichan

More phone fraud schemes as tax time approaches

More to the opioid crisis than street addicts: Forrest

‘White collar’ users can be hiding behind the doors of their houses but the problem is the same

‘It’s past a nightmare:’ Father of Humboldt crash survivor recalls carnage

A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team crashed into a truck en route to Nipawin for a game Friday night killing 15

Coming up in Cowichan: From Earth Day to plant sales, planning to an open house

Make tough decisions now for, when you can’t Who needs to know?… Continue reading

Trudeau government should make ‘robust’ reforms to info law, report card says

Report conducted as part of the Open Government Partnership’s evaluation scheme

B.C. MP calls for criminal probe into drug manufacturers of opioids

Don Davies wants the government to seek compensation for costs of treating addiction to the drugs

Team Canada releases roster for 2018 IIHF World Championship

Vancouver Canuck Bo Horvat, Coquitlam-born Mathew Barzal and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins of Burnaby selected

Union calls for nurses to be included in workers mental health legislation

Acting president Christine Sorensen said omitting nurses discriminates against front-line workers

Humboldt tragedy brings back bad memories for junior hockey coach

Chilliwack Chiefs bench boss Jason Tatarnic was involved in a bus accident with Woodstock in 2007.

B.C. police officer dies after 30 years in a coma

Injuries sustained while on-duty left Victoria officer in a coma until his death Wednesday

John Horgan braces for Ottawa meeting with Rachel Notley

Invest in refineries, not Trans Mountain pipeline, B.C. Premier says

Most Read