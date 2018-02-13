Kinder Morgan not the environmental problem

What is in it for B.C. to stop the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion vs. allowing it?

Kinder Morgan not the environmental problem

What is in it for B.C. to stop the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion vs. allowing it?

There are jobs, money, but more so we can sell our product at global market prices, vs. the the current 40 per cent discounted prices we are currently selling it at to the only buyer we are able to sell it to, and they know that, and are taking advantage of us.

That additional revenue will hopefully bring in a good portion of taxes and royalties to pay for the spending spree the current government has inflicted more debt on us, so hopefully you and I don’t have to pay for it all.

All the spills in the life of the existing pipeline are a drop in the bucket in comparison to all the combined pollution the three million people living on the Lower Mainland are producing, and each one of Kinder Morgan’s is cleaned up. Why stop the one that makes the most revenue per environmental impact for the province and country? It amounts to making them the scapegoat to justify the rest of our pollution.

Oct 12, 2016 a tugboat sinks near Prince Rupert with 223,831 liters of diesel spilling. How much revenue for the province and country did that tug boat bring over its life relative to its environmental impact?

The truth is we all make environmental impact directly and indirectly by what we consume to exist. Just like taxes, it is the small environmental changes by the masses that make the most impact to the end result, than a huge change to one big source.

It just makes us feel good if we say we had some impact in getting a big environmental impact stopped, even though it is miniscule in the big picture. Then telling ourselves we don’t have to change our impact.

I say all this at the same time I put my money and my actions to make an environmental difference more than those that protest the pipeline.

My house has more solar panels than energy it uses. None of my vehicles are more than four cylinder engines, even my work truck I use to pull my excavator and skid steer. Thus using 40 per cent less fuel to do the same job as those using a V8 so they can maintain highway speed limits going up hills.

Steven Kostamo

North Cowichan

Previous story
All levels of government should be concerned with microwave radiation

Just Posted

Young hikers aid in remote rescue of severely injured man near Cowichan Lake

Spotty cell service meant his partner had to hike out for help

Niners a win away from Masters soccer title

Cowichan beats Vic West 7-0

Family Day fire in Sahtlam contained to garage

“…the carbon had gotten hot enough to actually start to burn like little barbecue briquettes.”

Woman hospitalized after high-speed crash

Witnesses asked to come forward

UPDATED: No injuries in Saturday evening house fire in Chemainus

Extensive damage to the upper floor will require a rebuild

Chemainus Theatre’s ‘Once’ will steal your heart

The surprise is that the two people involved are brought together by a love of music

Seattle is one step closer to pursuing NHL franchise

Seattle group formally files for NHL expansion franchise

Throne Speech leaves B.C. housing, childcare advocates awaiting details

Cutting housing speculation, adding childcare spaces were the highlights in NDP speech

Looking for the Cutest Couple in Valentine’s contest

Are you part of a cute couple? Do you know a cute… Continue reading

Coming up in Cowichan: Family Day activities coming to Cowichan

The Vancouver Island Young Agrarians are holding a land linking session on Feb. 10.

Vancouver woman, 26, dies after consuming pill cut with cocaine and fentanyl

Grandfather says anyone who takes recreational drugs is playing Russian roulette.

B.C. government Throne Speech puts focus on housing, child care, affordability

NDP expected to target childcare and housing

Trudeau government to table budget Feb. 27 as Canada faces uncertainty

Finance minister’s fall fiscal statement predicted deficit of $18.4 billion in 2017-18

B.C. man, banned from swing dance club, fails to get human rights hearing

Man took issue with the Vancouver Swing Society banning people for inappropriate behaviour

Most Read