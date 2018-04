What all should know is that it will soon phase out

Kinder Morgan looking for a way out

Ted Coleman and David Lowther are getting into the conversation on Alberta bitumen. What all should know is that it will soon phase out as the “Louisiana Offshore Oil Port” (LOOP) will soon be delivering sweet crude faster and cheaper than Alberta’s very dirty bitumen. It is nothing but a political ploy; KM knows that and is looking for a way out.

John Mc Donald

Duncan