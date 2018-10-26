This hardly qualifies as singling out Israel.

Israel not singled out by United Church

In her letter to the Citizen Simone Black (“United Church panel on Israel a display of bias”) says “…Israel is consistently and conspicuously singled out for condemnation…”

I Googled the United Church and Saudi Arabia and come up with this statement issued in March of 2016: “The United Church calls on Canada to halt the sale of armoured vehicles to Saudi Arabia — one of the world’s worst human rights violators.”

This hardly qualifies as singling out Israel.

Ken Hiebert

Ladysmith