Is state censorship on the way?

Is state censorship on the way?

Like many other Canadians I was alarmed, although not entirely surprised, to see that the federal government is dedicating 7 million dollars to an initiative known as the “Critical Election Incident Public Protocol.” Perhaps a better and more easily remembered title would be the “Ministry of Truth.”

The job of this new state agency will be to monitor and “fact check” online communications having to do with the upcoming federal election to prevent “fake news.” Two ironic and suspicious facts stand out here. Mainstream media outlets will not be checked, and, as we all know, they can hardly be described as unbiased these days. In fact, since Prime Minister Trudeau recently bailed them out to the tune of 598 million dollars, one wonders how welcome large scale criticism of the Liberal Party of Canada will be in mainstream media precincts.

Secondly, considering the “hijab hoax” and a host of other inaccurate, knee jerk and partisan statements the government and mainstream media have made, perhaps they should be the ones who are fact checked, and not earnest citizens trying to express their opinions by going around a biased and inaccurate media.

It is hard to imagine how this could be described as anything other than state censorship. When we also take into account that it is symbolically headed by a prime minister who has been cited for ethics violations four times, the only P.M. in history so chastised, the almost comic nature of this attempt at “impartiality” becomes even more amusing.

However, this isn’t really humorous. Since the advent of the current federal government our freedoms have been diminishing at an astonishingly rapid rate, so much so that we have actually gone down several points on the internationally monitored “Freedom index.”

We have a choice here. We can continue with a government that regularly legislates away our freedoms, ignores serious security risks, damages our economic welfare, destroys our resource sector, embarrasses us internationally and regularly insults us, or we can vote for a change in 2019. The choice hardly seems to be a difficult one.

Oh…and let us hope, as the months prior to the October election while away, that we will not be, fined, incarcerated, silenced or otherwise suppressed for engaging in that most fundamental of freedoms: The ability to express our opinions as citizens of a free and democratic nation.

Perry Foster

Duncan

Previous story
Enough with the plastic already!

Just Posted

Cowichan Cougars keep rolling in 2019

Over 30 women’s soccer team undefeated so far this year

Cowichan Valley shelters filling up as winter cold takes hold

Women’s shelter forced to turn away five women one night

Editorial: Forest Discovery Centre needs our help after devastating storm

After trees came down, the repair work must begin on important Valley attraction

Theo the Pig settling in at Cowichan Valley farm animal sanctuary

It’s been a long six months for Theo

Isles beat Westshore Wolves in dramatic shootout

McClintick scores for Kerry Park, Rook bars the door

Fashion Fridays: Five tips to get out the door fast

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Childcare crisis looms over B.C. Interior

Shuswap parents frustrated by lack of spaces while care providers struggle to find qualified staff

B.C. driver clocked going 102 km/h in 30 km/h school zone

Children were leaving school at the time, say Abbotsford Police

B.C.’s overdose prevention strategy sets blueprint for rest of world: study

Reseachers at University of Victoria call opening of overdose prevention sites ‘novel and nimble’

Tim Hortons co-founder Ron Joyce dies at age 88

The cause of death was not immediately clear

Native Women’s Association signs accord to help improve housing, education

Francyne Joe says the accord will ensure the voices of Indigenous women, girls will be heard

B.C. psychiatric hospital fined $650,000 for failing to protect its workers

The fine is the largest such administrative penalty

Blizzard-like conditions hitting B.C. interior highways

Environment Canada says winter storm to last into weekend as it heads to south coast

B.C. trampoline park disputes events that led to Victoria dad’s death

Extreme Air files response denying any responsibility in death of 46-year-old

Most Read