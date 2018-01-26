This small act of reconcilitation has had over 4,500 participants

Invitation to walk the journey to reconciliation

In my journey to heal, I’ve been on a powerful walk where I witness, feel and acknowledge the truth and reconciliation 94 calls to action. This is a journey that is not just for me though, I believe it begins with you and I walking together.

The words of our Elders to “tsitswuwutul’ echoes through the valley as we are called “to help one another” and it is only you and I can bring these words to its reality.

I have been blessed, over the last six years, to work with an amazing group of people while we present an experiential workshop called “The Village”. This small act of reconcilitation has had over 4,500 participants and to say that it’s changed lives doesn’t tell the whole story.

It brought me to a place of pre-contact and the colonization of our ancestors and communities.

So powerful when our communities had our governing systems, our culture and traditions followed every aspect of life, we were a matriarchal community.

Many wishes and dreams for our young ones in this awesome land of the Cowichan Valley.

I invite each of you to walk and journey with me; we can start with sitting over a cup of java and let’s begin the dialogue

huy ch q’u

Tousilum