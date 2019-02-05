Investments that are hurting the planet

time for the people of Canada to create organizations which will help us to survive

Investments that are hurting the planet

A primary role of the federal, provincial and municipal governments of Canada is to encourage investments in Canada which will provide jobs, profits and tax revenues for Canadians, and, of course, provide attractive returns to the investors.

It is unfortunate when these Canadian governments encourage investments in Canada which violate the property rights of the people in Canada, are contrary to Canada’s commitments to reduce contributions to global warming, and threaten Canada’s fisheries and agricultural capabilities to provide food for the world.

Since it is unlikely that Canada’s governments will renege on their promises to local and foreign investors, it is time for the people of Canada to create organizations which will help us to survive the already-started extermination of living entities on planet Earth.

Robert Radford

Duncan

Previous story
Up to consumers to reduce fossil fuels
Next story
Hunger doesn’t take a vacation

Just Posted

N. Cowichan council mulls big 4-7% tax hike

Proposals to increase staffing at the municipality by hiring five new people were on the agenda

Close games end in split for Caps against Clips

Cowichan wins home date in overtime

50 years after Woodstock, it’s time for a celebration in Cowichan

With songs by all the greats, this is the show for anyone of My Generation

Fibre optic Internet upgrade set for Bamfield

New fibre optic cable will complement existing capacity

Cowichan SAR team home, cowboy remains missing in Merritt

Search for Ben Tyner called off after seven days

B.C. train derailment that killed three ‘just started moving on its own’

Investigators still determining why the train began rolling

Coroners trying to identify man found dead in the Gulf Islands last summer

Dead man had a Kottonmouth Kings hip hop group tattoo on his back

Average B.C. resident throws out 550 kilograms of garbage each year: study

The province is one of the leaders in waste reduction, but is far from meeting its own 2020 targets

B.C. Premier John Horgan renews ties with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee

West Coast bromance includes speech to state legislature in Olympia

Australian man, dog visit B.C. cities in final leg of North American tour

“I just wanted to show people that having a pet isn’t a barrier to going off and living life.”

40% of Canadians want less immigration: poll

Views on legal immigration depends on age, and province, Research Co. says

Controversial Canadian city councillor questions whether the Earth is round

Nathalie Lemieux is already under fire for denying the existence of Islamophobia

B.C. cryptocurrency exchange gets court orders amid hunt for $180M in assets

Gerald Cotten, CEO and sole director of the trading platform QuadrigaCX, was travelling in India on Dec. 9 when he died suddenly

Pickup reached speeds up to 179 km/h before double-fatal crash on Vancouver Island

Independent Investigations Office of B.C. releases report on Jan. 14 incident in Nanaimo

Most Read