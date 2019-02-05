time for the people of Canada to create organizations which will help us to survive

Investments that are hurting the planet

A primary role of the federal, provincial and municipal governments of Canada is to encourage investments in Canada which will provide jobs, profits and tax revenues for Canadians, and, of course, provide attractive returns to the investors.

It is unfortunate when these Canadian governments encourage investments in Canada which violate the property rights of the people in Canada, are contrary to Canada’s commitments to reduce contributions to global warming, and threaten Canada’s fisheries and agricultural capabilities to provide food for the world.

Since it is unlikely that Canada’s governments will renege on their promises to local and foreign investors, it is time for the people of Canada to create organizations which will help us to survive the already-started extermination of living entities on planet Earth.

Robert Radford

Duncan