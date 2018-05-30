Improve materials to keep road markings fresh longer

I note that the roads in the area are having some nice new yellow, and in some cases, white, traffic dividing lines repainted and spruced up. I do fully understand that this work can only be done when weather conditions are benign and temperatures are above a certain limit. And of course, it all looks very nice and is an obvious boon to safety.

But don’t you think that safety would be even more enhanced if the governing bodies improved the quality of the materials used to such a level that the delineations would at least last more than a few weeks into the dark, wet and nasty winter period when we really need to be able to see them? I think that even the great Harry Houdini would be impressed at the speed at which they disappear!

Michael Wilson

Cobble Hill