Ignorance an herbicide to democracy

We need an education system throughout the world that sticks to facts

Ignorance an herbicide to democracy

There is no real definition of democracy except that it is like a plant and like all plants there are nutrient requirements and those will vary.

“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world,” —Nelson Mandela.

Ignorance is like an herbicide to democracy; evidence to support that is in the electing of Trump in the U.S.

We need an education system throughout the world that sticks to facts and not that what is proposed by the one per cent of the ruling wealth class.

Your grandparents drove old repairable cars and most vote today as their grandparents did but few drive such vehicles today. We are an ignorant bunch.

John McDonald

Duncan

Previous story
U.S. a warning how much Canadians have to lose
Next story
Trump failing both internationally and domestically

Just Posted

People near Chemainus, Koksilah rivers asked to reduce water use as drought level rises

Level 3 hydrological drought rating now in effect

Crofton group brings in Routley to press for action on old elementary school site

Fire risk the greatest fear for residents until building gets demolished

North Cowichan moves forward with village plans around new hospital site

Hospital to be completed by 2024

Drivesmart column: Warning others of a breakdown crucial

What do you have to protect yourself and other road users in the event of a breakdown or collision?

Chemainus youth honoured for work with War Amps

Darevin Curnow, 8, lost foot in lawnmower accident

Video: Mourners bid goodbye to the two young victims of Toronto shooting

Justin Trudeau was among dozens of people ranging from students to dignitaries who packed a Toronto funeral home to pay their respects.

Hospice Cycle of Life tour hits Cowichan’s roads this weekend

It’ll be a great ride, a great way to raise money for eight hospices on Vancouver Island July 28-29

Cowichan Coffee Time: Men show they care, CGC hands out awards

• 100 Men Who Care in Cowichan are making a big impact… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. First Nations elder arrested by Israeli navy en route to Gaza

Chilliwack’s Larry Commodore part of Freedom Flotilla bringing medical aid to Palestinians

WATCH: Drone footage of humpbacks, orcas, and Vancouver Island’s wild Pacific Rim

Gunter Kiphard from Frankfurt created this stunning high definition video of a… Continue reading

Woman gets $2 million after 2014 train crash

A lawsuit over a woman injured in a train collision has ended in a multi-million dollar judgment.

UPDATED: Police ID woman swept away in B.C. river

A Burnaby woman died and a Surrey man was rescued by search crews

B.C. woman’s obituary casts spotlight on medical profession’s ‘fat shaming’

Ellen Maud Bennett, of Victoria, died on May 11 after being diagnosed with inoperable cancer

Three dead after small plane bound for P.E.I. crashed in Maine

The small plane departed from Pembroke, Ontario

Most Read