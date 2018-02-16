These people have no regard for the lives of others, if they had to stop, they couldn’t.

ICBC should charge bad drivers more

I am sick and tired of being ripped off by ICBC to the tune of eight per cent this year because of careless idiots who drive way over the posted speed limits.

I live about 50 feet from the TCH and watch these idiots fly by in front of my home, between Bench Road and Koksilah Road. It doesn’t matter what weather conditions are, they don’t slow down.

ICBC didn’t bother fixing most the cars/trucks etc., just write them off and charge the good drivers. Why? We need in this province competition against ICBC. ICBC should get some of the CEOs and other staff members out on the road and monitor these speed demons and charge them instead of the honest, hard working people.

My husband also made a good suggestion about charging people who have long drives by the kilometres they travel each day, as they are at a higher risk of being in an accident in comparison to people who only drive when they travel 30-50 km a week.

I hope more people agree with me and write more letters.

Marlene Spaeth

Duncan