The poorly managed ICBC, a lot can be laid to the government withdrawing moneys for general revenue.

ICBC not bad; kudos to Toronto police

I’m hoping the following is a light bulb.

The first, re: item signed by Larry Woodruff. True, ICBC operates outside the auto insurance business. Just consider it user fees. Who else should pay for calming strips, roundabouts and happy with the police roadside checks? The poorly managed ICBC, a lot can be laid to the government withdrawing moneys to go to general revenue.

If anything positive can be dreawn from the Toronto disaster it is the police acted calmly and with restraint. That he said he was armed and had created havoc. They arrested him without firing. They’ve come a long way from the streetcar incident. Congratulations.

Norm Howrigan

Duncan