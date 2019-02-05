Hunger doesn’t take a vacation

Re: child poverty

It is wonderful news to hear of the grant that Nourish Cowichan has just received from Island Health. This money will go to help the many impoverished children of our Valley receive good, nutritional food. The Nourish Cowichan and Starfish programs are so very much needed as are the other breakfast and lunch programs put on at many local schools and childcare centres.

My concern goes back, once again, to the school breaks. What becomes of these children then? Hunger does not take vacations and many groups and venues shut down for extended periods and these children pay a big price; that of poor nutrition, hunger, dental decay and stress to name just a few. For the foreseeable future, we need the amazing, caring programs which are currently in place but equally, we need someone to step forward and provide nutritious food over the holiday closures.

Katherine Barwick

Cobble Hill