How referendum question posed will influence results

I just received and took the questionnaire in regards to a proposed referendum on the voting systems. Either first-past-the post or proportional representation.

Question eight (8) gives you three choices between three different types of proportional representation.

1: “ONE Proportional Representation voting system”.

2: “MORE THAN ONE Proportional Representation voting system” and

3: “Proportional Representation, with specific voting system to be established by legislation after the referendum”.

My question is: will the question in the referendum be phrased similarly in order to favour the first-past-the-post voting system by splitting the vote for the proportional representation voting system?

The Ontario government did something similar in 1970. The citizens of Port Arthur and Fort William were asked to select a new name for the amalgamated city. Three names were proposed: Lakehead, The Lakehead, and Thunder Bay. The citizens of these two towns could not see any difference in Lakehead and The Lakehead causing the name Thunder Bay, which was favoured by the Ontario government, to win by a small margin.

Hubert Crevels

Lake Cowichan