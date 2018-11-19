How prepared are we in Cowichan for a disaster?

When the paper does another story about how to prepare for an earthquake or an other disaster, the CVRD should be questioned on what their preparations are and how they intend to help the community.

How many disaster relief areas have a generator and the fuel to run them? If this happened in the cold of winter, how will heat and food prep be taken care of?

Has the CVRD approached any of the companies that have service stations about also having a set number with back-up generators in order to supply emergency vehicles and the public with at least regular gas and diesel? They would only need one pump for each and would help those with generators to assist their neighbours keep their freezers and fridges going.

In an earthquake, gas lines will be ruptured so there will be no heat. Those with wood stoves and generators would take them in and be able to fix warm meals and provide warmth. But, as only so much gas can be stored, access to fuel would be essential.

Perhaps the staff at the CVRD could work out a plan with the gas stations and have designated ones that could be operational. Ensure that generators are on site, in a secure area, at the relief areas and that enough fuel is on hand. Fuel would have to be rotated somehow in order to keep it fresh. This requires some thought on how this could be done

Just telling people that you need to survive on your own for 72 or more hours doesn’t cut it. Preplanning now for any eventuality only makes sense. As we will likely be cut off from Victoria and Nanaimo, we will be on our own and need to think ahead for any eventuality.

Ed Aiken

Cobble Hill