How many mayors does it take to grow a community?

How many mayors does it take to grow a community?

The issues facing both Duncan and North Cowichan transcend municipal boundaries and cannot be adequately dealt with by liaison committees staffed by both local governments. Policing, transportation in and through both communities, homelessness and affordable housing demand a one-government approach, and will only become more urgent in time. As it is, most of the essential services Duncan residents rely on are located outside the City’s boundaries in North Cowichan. This is the future and we must prepare for it.

The best way to prepare for a lower cost, more effective government environment is to amalgamate the two governments into one cohesive unit.

In 2014 both Duncan and Cowichan councils agreed to ask the people of this Valley if they wanted to explore amalgamation. Both councils agreed to a ballot. After exhaustive steps were taken to ensure a fair and transparent process, a citizens assembly was formed. While you can read the details for yourself and decide the facts to your satisfaction, the citizens’ views were clear, they felt amalgamation is best for our community both in the short and long runs.

So now it’s time for the whole community to raise their voice and decide the path to the future. The experts, the representatives from government and the staff have been listened to. You’ve heard from private citizens who studied the facts, and you’ve probably heard from some who just made up the facts for themselves. Such is the way of transparency and democracy. We get to hear from all kinds of views. We agree with some and disagree with others, but we respect those willing to voice their concerns and their passions for this wonderful place we call home.

Please vote on June 23. You have the right to be heard and voting is the most powerful way of expressing your views. Thanks to both sides and while I do hope we agree to join forces, I trust that all citizens will respect those for and against. Most feel the way they do because they believe it is the best interest of both today’s citizens and those we have yet to welcome to our warm Valley.

Brian Jackman

Crofton

