How can you risk approving a pipeline Mr. Trudeau?

After listening to a Salish Sea naturalist talk of our precious waters, I was prompted to write this

How refreshing to have a politician [Elizabeth May] that really shows commitment to a cause! Such a change from the Trudeau promises of putting people before profits, and the rights of First Nations peoples.

After listening to a Salish Sea naturalist talk of our precious waters, I was prompted to write this.

Dear Prime Minister Trudeau:

It is with great sorrow that I forsee the consequences of your backtracking over putting people before profits when you approved the pipeline to Burnaby.

You could not have taken into account your promises to the coastal and Indigenous people of B.C., nor the proven physical impossibility of cleaning up more than 20 per cent of a spill that WILL eventually happen — the deafness and loss of life for already endangered orcas and dolphins who depend on sound to hunt, and who will be impacted by tanker engines the size of houses, day and night, the slowly dying cormorants and sea birds with blinded eyes and feathers clogged with oil, the dead crabs, giant pacific octopus and mussel beds, the skin sores and poisoning of sea lions, the end of salmon and sardine runs — HOW can you even risk this by approving the pipeline?

Even ignoring tourism and occupations, there is the fact that we are supposed to be stopping global warming, not making it worse!

I grieve for B.C.’s, my own and all of this planet’s children.

Paula Foot

Duncan

