Recreational marijuana soon to become legal. (Black Press file)

How best to profit from cannabis

How best to profit from cannabis

The share of the pot tax, this is as close to eternity as we can go, the federal government has so many fiscal wizard on its pay role; Yet, it is still unable to find a way to extract the maximum amount of cash, out of a product it once spent zillions, plus thousands of man hours of the country’s finest, trying to incinerate and eradicate this weed, yet even now they cannot believe that this plant is more resistant/resilient to being killed than dandelions.

The utter dread that some in our society regard this plant as similar to the plague, herpes, or tuberculosis, ad nauseam, is nothing short of incredulous, Therefore with this in mind our government tax man is planning a death grip on the neck of this possible free enterprise, to of course make a killing (financially) After which the populace can sleep safely at night knowing that the government has scooped everyone else to the gravy!!

Where can we sell this; Who can we let buying it ? for crying out loud, spare the public from the agony of these numb bone questions, let the market guide the sales, you will still make oodles by just being the government!

George Manners

Cowichan Bay

Previous story
Town water regulations need review

Just Posted

Bird to blame for lack of juice

B.C. Hydro has restored the power

UPDATE: RCMP find missing Duncan teen

Dallas Macleod, 18, has been found.

Cowichan Chamber critical of changes to labour rules

B.C. NDP procurement policies slammed

Stolen excavator from B.C. Mainland tracked to Cowichan Valley

Machine rented from business in Maple Ridge

Smoke is finally clearing in the Cowichan Valley, but could return

Changing weather patterns also brings cooler temperatures

VIDEO: B.C. health officials to host online naloxone training

Fraser Health Authority is hosting an overdose response demonstration on its Facebook page

Robin Leach of ‘Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous’ dies

He showcased a world of champagne wishes and caviar dreams in the 80’s and 90’s

Police unknowingly help B.C. man break up with girlfriend

Shuswap man issues complaint that provides woman with a relationship surprise

Air clears in some parts of B.C. while other areas socked in by smoke

Air quaility and fire risks threaten some regions of B.C.

Volunteers collect supplies for evacuees displaced by B.C. wildfires

The Postmen have been delivering donated items to evacuation centres for those hit hardest by fires

Investigators look to identify woman found dead near Boston Bar

A woman was found dead just off Highway 1, 10 kilometres north of Boston Bar Wednesday evening

B.C. mom fights to get back kids abducted to Lebanon by their dad

Shelley Beyak of Abbotsford says she will do all it takes to see her two children back in her arms

Death of woman found after house explosion was a homicide: police

Ontario police found the woman in her backyard after the explosion

5 tourists rescued from flooded home as storm hits Hawaii

Emergency crews rescued five California tourists following Hurricane Lane

Most Read