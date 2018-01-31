Hot dogs and paving — city hall gets it wrong

Duncan city council says no to a business licence for a single parent, trying to earn money to sell hot dogs from a vending cart in city limits, as this does not pertain to any of Duncan’s bylaws.

Duncan has a panhandling bylaw #2098. The bylaw states no person can panhandle unless they are 49 feet away from a list of areas listed in the bylaw. An example of this is a bank. Panhandlers presently sit outside the Bank of Montreal, TD Bank, and Scotia Bank. The bylaw also states that no one can panhandle from the driver of a vehicle parked at a stop light. Panhandlers presently stand on the median at the corner of Trunk Road and the Trans Canada Highway.

No legitimate hot dog sales allowed but okay for panhandlers to keep breaking the law. Duncan city council has a set of double standards. Are the bylaw officers spending too much time at Tim Hortons or not even leaving their city hall offices?

Has anyone noticed the present road surface condition of St. Julian Street, behind the two major car dealership locations? The street is in need of a complete repaving job. The pavement is so cracked, that it reminds you of cobblestone roads in Europe. Every year, taxpayers are paying more in property taxes, water and sewer rates, and garbage rates, and city councillors, management at city hall, and all union employees regularly receive pay raises on their paycheques. The math does not add up, as with more and more tax dollars going to city hall, one wonders what is happening to the taxpayer dollars, when a street like St. Julian Street cannot even get a new paving job done. Another set of double standards.Paycheques before required street infrastructure improvements.

In summary, it looks like healthy taxpayer funded paycheques is the number one agenda of the Duncan city council. Unbelievable!

Joe Sawchuk

Duncan