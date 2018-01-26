Duncan council is bankrupt of ideas about how to economically grow its one-square mile

Hot dog frustration not the first time

Dear mayor and council:

The silly and annoying story about denying a city licence to operate a hot-dog stand in Duncan is a classic case of the saying that “the more things change, the more they stay the same.”

Duncan council is bankrupt of ideas about how to economically grow its one-square mile, hence the frustration of Under Dawgz’s owner Aaron Eskola and investor Matt Kwiatkowski. They aren’t alone. Council’s inane inability to handle a simple hot-dog stand speaks volumes about why it can’t manage far more innovative and complex enterprises.

A similar hot-dog stand application was faced by council years ago with the same dead-end thinking. Councillors should welcome new ideas for making Duncan a cool place to live and work once safety, sanitation and zoning are in place. Instead, seeming micromanaging and small thinking at city hall keeps taxpayers paying more while a potentially larger tax base stays static.

Council should change its antiquated bylaws now to accommodate new ideas — such as hot-dog stands and more — instead of employing its traditional ostrich thinking. Pass the catch-up, please.

Peter W. Rusland

Duncan