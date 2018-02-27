It was a great misfortune that last week both my elderly mother and I needed surgery.

Hospital excellent through two surgeries

It was a great misfortune that last week both my elderly mother and I needed surgery.

We were both, however, very fortunate to have our procedures performed at the Cowichan District hospital.

Mine was scheduled, Mom was admitted through emergency. We can’t say enough about the level of care we received. The staff were amazing right from the house keeping to the surgeons. (Mom’s surgeon called me at 11:30 p.m. to let me know how she was and asked how I was doing too, despite my never having met him.)

The nurses have such a caring, compassionate nature that immediately makes you feel better. They go above and beyond in patient care.

Mom is doing well. My journey is just beginning, but it is reassuring to know that we have this wonderful little hospital in our community.

We also need to thank the wonderful community nurses who make it a blessing to live in the Cowichan Valley.

We wish we could give you all the big bunch of flowers you deserve!

Diane and Muriel Coleman

Cobble Hill